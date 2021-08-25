Martha Alice (Michael) Page

Martha Alice Page, 68, Kokomo, passed away at 4:02 am, Thursday August 19, 2021, surrounded by her family at home. She was born in Kokomo on March 7, 1953, to the late Carl W. and Delilah (Merrell) Michael. On August 14, 1971, she married Richard Page and he survives.
Martha loved spending time with her family. She was a very selfless, caring person who loved helping people and did not know a stranger. She was also a very good cook and seamstress.
Martha is survived by her husband of 50 years, Richard; son Carl (Michelle) Page; siblings, Sandra Guge, Jane (Tom) Sturgil, Nancy (Mike) Wyant, and James (Roni) Michael; grandchildren, Taylor Westerman, Dawson Page, Cody Westerman, Maverick Page, Jakob Page, and Natalie Page; brother-in-law, Duey Green; sister-in-law, Rita Page; special friends, Peggy and Tom Gordon; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father-in-law, Colene and Bill Page, four brothers, three sisters, brother-in-law, Bill Page, and sister-in-law, Sherrill Green.
A service will be held at 12 pm on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Terry Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow in Burlington Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 am until the start of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Martha’s name to the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.