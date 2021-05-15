Martha A. Bowman, 78, Kokomo, passed away at 6:57 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at her home. She was born May 3, 1943, in Albany, KY, to Beverly and Rilda (Cooksey) Farmer. On June 20, 1964, she married Henry Bowman who survives.
Martha retired from Delco Electronics after many years of service. She enjoyed shopping and will be remembered for her big heart.
Survivors include her husband, Henry Bowman; son, Brett (Angie) Bowman; grandchildren, Blake Bowman, Megan Evans, Lacy Kenner, and Brad Lawson; great-grandchildren, Evan Lawson and Lillian Vawter; sister, Loreign Nelson; as well as nephews, Tony (Robin) Nelson, Steve (Melissa) Nelson, and Brian (Candy) Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Ron Lawson.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown. Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, Greentown, is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.
