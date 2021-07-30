On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Marsha Kaye (Nunnally) Nelson, 75, Kokomo, passed into the loving arms of her savior, Jesus Christ, as her faith became sight. She was born January 28, 1946, in Peru, IN, the daughter of the late Archie V. Sawyer Jr. and Muriel Elizabeth “Betty” (Gidley). On September 26, 2020, she married Harry James “Jimmy” Nelson, and he survives.
Marsha was a 1963 graduate of Peru High School. She retired from Delphi in Kokomo after serving for over 30 years in production. She was very passionate about her faith as she loved Jesus and more than anything else, wanted others to know of His love and grace as well. She was a member of Crossroads Community Church, as well as, served in the Warehouse Servant’s Ministry program. She enjoyed most activities outdoors, especially camping. She cherished time spent with her grandsons and being “Gigi” to her great-grandson, Jett.
Left to cherish her memory, in addition to her husband, Marsha is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Greg) Davis; brother, Archie V. “Tom” Sawyer III; grandsons, Zachary (Dara) Davis, Cole Davis; and great-grandson, Jett Davis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Brent Williams.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 3 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 South 00 E W Kokomo, IN 46902. A Celebration of Life will begin at 3 pm at the church on Tuesday with Pastor Kevin Smith officiating. Contributions may be made in Marsha’s memory to Crossroads Community Church (Warehouse Ministry). Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
