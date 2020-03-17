Marsha J. Logan, 70 of Kokomo, and formerly of Tipton, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Waterford Place Health Campus in Kokomo after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Elwood on May 4, 1949 to Frank Phillip & Bea (Johnson) Jones. She is survived by her husband Donald R. Logan who she married on June 13, 1970.
Marsha had worked at Delco in Kokomo. She enjoyed riding bicycles and in her younger years bowling and playing softball. She loved spending time with friends, especially her good friend, Sue Green. Marsha was a 1968 graduate of Tipton High School.
In addition to her husband Donald, Marsha is survived by one son, Scott Logan and wife Amy, Kokomo; one brother, Phillip Jones and wife Barbara of Tennessee; two grandchildren, Bryce and Lea; two nieces and a nephew, Angie Scales, Adriana Basey, and Tom Jones, along with many cousins. She was preceded in death by one brother, John Jones.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 23 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Tipton.
Memorial donations in honor of Marsha may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46278.