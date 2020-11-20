Marsha G. Miller

Marsha G Miller, 65, passed away on November 19, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1955 to the late Paul and Wanda (Oliver) Broyles in Marion, IN. She has three children, Sean Broyles, Stacey Jivery (Scott) with their children Jack and Ginger, and Ashley Carpenter (Josh) with their children, Logan, Cian, and Xander.

