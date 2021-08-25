Marlin J Himmelwright

Marlin Jay Himmelwright, 77, of Russiaville, Indiana passed away on August 24, 2021. He was born on November 12, 1943 in Salina, KS the son of Melvin Franklin and Ava Gertrude Himmelwright (Ingram). He married Margaret C. Himmelwright (Stanley) on August 9, 1974 who survives.
Marlin graduated from Indiana State University. He worked for Continental Steel and Delco Electronics for 37 years as a machine repairman. Marlin loved spending time with his family, being outdoors and gardening. He enjoyed woodworking and metalworking. Marlin was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Kokomo.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Margaret Himmelwright of Russiaville, IN; daughters, Adina Zajac of Mebane, NC; Amy Allen of Kokomo, IN; son, Kyle Himmelwright (Jayme) of Lexington, SC; step-daughter, Monica Poole (Mark) of Indiatlantic, FL; step-son, Steve Sitzes (Terri) of Kokomo, IN; thirteen grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; sister, Elevera Riggs of Ft. Worth, TX; Joyce Dickerson of Salina, KS and brother, Quintin Himmelwright of Salina, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Edwin Himmelwright.
Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Saturday, August 28, 2021 at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 South Washington Street, Kokomo, IN 46902. Visitation will be 1:00 - 3:00 PM Saturday, August 28, 2021 at First Church of the Nazarene. Burial will be in the Brookville Cemetery in Brookville, KS. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.