Marlene Gayle (Spencer) Foreman

Marlene Gayle Foreman, 80, of Kokomo, passed away at 12:43 p.m. on Friday, December 25 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born January 12, 1940, in Booneville, to Ernest and Aline (Powers) Spencer. On June 25, 1958, she married Allen Rauth. Together they had two daughters, Lisa and Mindy. After her first marriage, she married Jeff Foreman, on September 5, 1975, and gained a bonus daughter, Missy. Jeff preceded her in death in August of 1994.
Marlene worked for the Internal Revenue Service for 28 years before retiring in 1999 as an enrolled agent. She was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church, P.E.O., A.S.W.A, and G.A.B.S, and served on the board of directors for the Howard County Literacy Coalition, Shiloh United Methodist Church and the YWCA. Marlene enjoyed reading, traveling, listening to music and entertaining family and friends.
Survivors include her daughters, Lisa (Howard) Overton, Mindy (Tony) Ojea and Melissa Foreman Herr; grandchildren, Casey (Raymond) Ross, Damon (Alison) Herr, Staci Overton and Amanda Rice; great-grandchildren, Jameson Herr, Caedyn Shannon and Baeli Ostler; siblings, Marcy Smith and Terry (Tammy) Moore; brother-in-law, Stan (Charlene) Foreman; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and two very special nephews, Dean Smith and Kevin Rauth.
The family would like to give special thanks to the caring staff at Waterford, Fresenius, and St. Vincent Kokomo and to Dr. Tuchscherer.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon to 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Private family services will be held with Pastor Michael Goodspeed officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Marlene’s memory to the Kidney Foundation or the Alice B. Hill Scholarship Fund. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
