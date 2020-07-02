Mark Wayne McQuinn, 65, Carmel, passed away at 6:30 pm Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born May 29, 1955, in Kokomo, the son of the late Harold W. McQuinn & Thelma Jean (Bauers) Tusing. On June 4, 2016, in Fishers, IN, he married Robin Thompkins-Badgett, and she survives.
Mark graduated from Western High School. He received his BS in Computer Information Systems and his MBA from Indiana University at Kokomo. Mark retired as an electrician.
Along with his wife, Robin, Mark is also survived by his sons, Mason (Stephanie) McQuinn, and Danny (Erica) McQuinn; step-children, Satina Badgett and Zebadiah Badgett; siblings, Lisa (Dave) Willis and Dr. Marty Turner.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Connie Alonzo and Kent McQuinn.
