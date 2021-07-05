Mark Walter Reddersdorf, 51, of Carmel, Indiana, was surrounded by his family when he passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, of cardiac arrest.
Mark was born on July 4, 1969, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mark grew up living in Illinois, New Jersey, Missouri and Indiana. He graduated from Northwestern High School in Kokomo, Indiana, in 1987. He attended Purdue University, where he was a member of Kappa Delta Rho fraternity, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications in 1991.
Mark married Chere ‘Annie’ Annette Wyrick on October 17, 1997. The two resided in Carmel, Indiana, with their pets. He was employed by the Indiana Hemophilic Association as a systems analyst. In his spare time, Mark enjoyed cats, dogs, music, reading, being a DJ, playing guitar, video and board gaming, and sipping a good bourbon. Mark was incredibly smart and auditioned to be a contestant on Jeopardy in his 30s. Everyone wanted to be his partner in Trivia Pursuit.
Mark is survived by his wife of 23 years, Annie; mother, Ruth Reddersdorf; sisters, Ruth (Bud) Kane, Heidi (Tom) Heldt and Gretchen (James) Harter; brothers-in-law Mike (Wanda) Wyrick and Hugh (Sue) Wyrick; nephews Sam, Jack and Will Heldt, Eli, Charlie and Henry Harter, Scott and Todd Firmstone, and Michael, Corey and Mark Wyrick; and nieces Carissa Shepherd and Amy Hager.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Reddersdorf, and Eithel Reddersdorf.
Services will be held on July 8, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home located at 1315 West Lincoln Road in Kokomo, Indiana. The viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. with a celebration of life service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Mark’s name to the Hamilton County Humane Society (10501 Hague Road, Fishers, Indiana 46038) or online at Hamiltonhumane.com. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
