Mark Howard, 51, Russiaville, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021. He was born September 20, 1969, to Ronald and Dixie (Lawson) Howard in Kokomo.
Mark was a 1988 graduate of Western High School. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Mark is survived by his daughter, Cami Howard; brother, Michael (Lisa) Howard; father, Ronald Howard; and several aunts and uncles.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Dixie; aunts, Diane (Charles) Watkins, and Rita Beatty; and cousin, Kathy Beatty.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Russiaville Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family 10-12 Thursday at the funeral home. Masks will be required to attend the visitation and funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stout & Son Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
