With sadness and love the family of Mr. Mark Edward Mote announces his passing on February 10, 2021 at the age of 70. He was born May 1, 1950 in Howard County to Harrison Eugene & Ruth Mote.
Mark Retired from Chrysler February 28, 2008. He served his country with honor in the Army, then serving in the National Guard. He volunteered for Civil Defense as a Firefighter and he loved to watch military and western movies.
Mark is survived by his beloved wife Marilyn Jean, son; Mark (Teri Dryer) Mote, daughter; Ginger Mote, grandchildren; Trent Mote, Brittany Mote, Patience McNew and Sydney Reese-Schroeter, brother; Max (Teresa) Mote, sister; Marsha (Tom) Maple, aunts; Diane Brewer and Geneva Martin, numerous Cousins, nieces & nephews and was a friend to all.
Mark is preceded in death by his parents and uncle; Joe Kenworthy.
Services will be Tuesday February 16, 2021 at 1:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street. Friends are invited to call from 11:00am until time of service. Pastor Mike Alley will be officiating.
Burial will immediately follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Funeral service will be live streamed on Ellers Mortuary Facebook page starting at 12:55pm.