Mr. Mark B Zook Sr., 66, passed away May 19, 2020. He was born January 24, 1954 in Tipton Indiana to Noah and Margaret Zook.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years Linda Zook, three sons; Mark Jr. (Leigh) Zook, Joey (Heather) Zook & Matt Zook, two sisters; Connie Piel & Cathy Onkes, one brother; Richard (Kathy) Zook, additional family; Heather White Zook, Josh& Heather (Zook) Chapman, 15 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; Noah Zook & Margaret Hale, brother & sister-in-law; Gary & Bonnie Zook, sister; Judy Lawson and niece; Terri Cline.
A gathering of friends will be Tuesday May 26, 2020 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm with a Memorial service beginning 3:00pm at Grace Baptist Park Church 2818 S. Park Rd. Kokomo, IN 46902.
You may find Mark’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can sign the registry and leave a message for the family.