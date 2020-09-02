Mark Anthony Koors, 65, Kokomo, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children, following a 4 year challenge with ALS at 7:48 pm Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born March 13, 1955, in Kokomo, the son of the late Robert T. & Dorothy (Tragesser) Koors. On June 14, 1980, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kokomo, he married Emily Davis who survives.
Mark was a 1973 graduate of Kokomo High School. He then graduated in 1978 from GMI (General Motors Institute) earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. He worked for General Motors/Delco/Delphi Electronics from 1973-2008 as an R & D Engineer. Mark was cofounder of AndyMark Inc. where he worked from 2004-2016. From 2016-2018, he worked for Kokomo Opalescent Glass as an Engineer.
Mark was a 20 year volunteer and mentor with TechnoKats Robotic Team. He was a field advisor for more than 10 years with the FIRST U.S. Robotics. Mark also went on over 20 missions with St. Patrick Catholic Church Haiti Ministry to Marfranc where he coordinated drilling of water wells, installed solar power, helped in building of a new church building, and aided in medical missions.
Along with his wife of 40 years, Emily, Mark is also survived by his children, Daniel Koors, Katherine & Ryan Williams and Mary & Matt Blair; grandchildren, Jacob, Findley, Hannah, Reagan and Paisley; siblings, Anne Crooks, Denise & Mark Miller, Matt & Tammy Koors and David Koors.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Mike Crooks.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 pm on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street, Kokomo. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Masks and social distancing will be required for visitation and funeral.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mark’s memory to St. Patrick Catholic Church Haiti Ministry, 1204 N. Armstrong Street, Kokomo, IN 46901 or the Kokomo TechnoKats, Kokomo High School, 2501 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo, IN 46902. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Mark's family, please visit our floral store.