Mark Allen Thompson, 73, transitioned peacefully from Earth into the arms of Jesus Monday morning, Feb. 10, 2019, at his home in Kokomo after a courageous battle with illness. He leaves a wife, Myra (Morrison), together since 1991; his son, Tim (Tina) Thompson; son, Jonathan (LaVeena) Gibson; son, Heath (Amber) Gibson; Neal (Monica) Thompson; and daughter, Kayla (Brant) Byrd; grandchildren, Katheryne, Luke, Jonas, Lauren, Aubrey, Presley, Anndria, Clayton, Ryder, Hayden, Holden, Jake, Jackson, Karsyn; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Kaydance, Emmett. He is survived by two sisters and three brothers. He also has many nieces, nephews, brother- and sisters-in-law, cousins, and other extended family and beloved friends. Mark was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, hunter, fisherman, and man. He graduated from Kokomo High School in 1964, and went on to attend Indiana University at Kokomo, obtaining his associate degree in criminal justice. He served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1968. He was stationed in Germany and was part of the military police. He then served on the Kokomo Police Department and retired in 1994 after 21 years of honorable service. He was a member of the Howard Masonic Lodge 93 of Kokomo. Mark finished his entered apprentice degree in May of 1972 and went on to be the master of his lodge in 1986. He regularly attended New Life Church of Kokomo. Mark enjoyed church and found that his relationship with the Lord grew and flourished in the last few months as he faced his illness with faith, strength and determination. Mark’s other passions included hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, whom he dearly loved. Mark always said, “Old cops never retire; they just get other jobs.” After retiring from KPD, he went on to work at the Center Township Trustee office and Chrysler. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Pete; mother, Beulah; and two brothers, as well as his beloved dog and loyal friend, Sugar. The viewing will be Friday, Feb. 14, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the Masonic Ceremony immediately following. An additional viewing will be at 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life service on Saturday, Feb. 15, at noon. Pastor Devin Galloway will officiate. Both will be held at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., in Kokomo, Indiana. There will be military honors Saturday, as well as a Kokomo Police Honor Guard. Mark desired that in lieu of flowers, friends would make donations to one of the following: Ascension St. Vincent Hospice, New Life Church, or Howard Masonic Lodge 93. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
