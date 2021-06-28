Mark A. Schinlaub

Mark Allen Schinlaub, 65 of Tipton died on Sunday, June 27, 2021. He was born in Tipton on January 28, 1956 to James & Barbara (Ley) Schinlaub. His father preceded him in death in 1993 and his mother survives. Mark had lived in Indianapolis for 40 years only moving back to Tipton a few years ago.
Mark had worked for many years at Ricoh Business Solutions in Indianapolis, most recently as a manager. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church; a graduate of Tipton High School, Class of 1974 and Purdue University in 1978. He was an avid race fan, following the Indy Car Series. He had attended the Indianapolis 500 approximately 40 times.
Survivors besides his mother Barbara include two sisters, Jill R. Rice and husband Thomas R., Lebanon and Karen S. Clossin and husband Robert F., Wichita, Kansas; a very special friend, Barnyen Leonard and a life-long friend, Randy Johnson. He is also survived by a niece, Jaime L. McCullough and a nephew, Joshua D. McCullough and wife Cortney; great-nephew Silas McCullough; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mark’s funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 1 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Goth presiding. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday with a Rosary Service at 1:30.
Memorial donations in Mark’s memory may be made to the American Lung Association, 115 W. Washington Street, Suite 1180-S, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46204, the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Illinois, 60674, or the building fund at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 335 Mill Street, Tipton, Indiana, 46072.
Mark’s funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Mark’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for his family.