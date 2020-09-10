Mark A. Duncan, 55, Kokomo, passed away at 11:10 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Aperion Care in Peru. He was born May 25, 1965, in Logansport, the son of the late Kenneth E. & Carolyn J. (Walker) Duncan.
Mark was a 1983 graduate of Rochester High School. He retired from Chrysler Corp. Mark was an avid sports fan and loved bowling, football, baseball and fantasy sports. He enjoyed watching Notre Dame and the Minnesota Vikings play football, and the Cincinnati Reds play baseball. He loved the movie “Rudy”, which he named his dog after.
Mark is survived by his daughters, Kaitlyn (Derek Barker) Duncan and Hope Weaver; sister, Jacquelin Jacoby-Agnew; step-children, Brittney Scamehorn, Dillon Stout, Kayla Stout, and Matthew Stout; and grandson, Cohen Barker.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Lena Ann Simms.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, September 11, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-11 am Friday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.Shirleyandstout.com.
