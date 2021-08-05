After a long, hard fought battle with Colon Cancer, Mark A. Craig, 44, passed away at his home surrounded by his family, on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 1:43 AM. He was born on June 8, 1977, in Kokomo, to James A. and Karen Sue (Hurley) Craig. He married Kristy Liston on July 4, 2002. On August 10, 2003, they welcomed Carter Craig their only child, who was his pride and joy.
Mark graduated from Taylor High School in 1995. He then attended Vincennes University and graduated with an associate’s degree in 1998. Upon graduating, he began working for McKean Construction, where he discovered his love for carpentry. In 2007, with help from Hayes Brothers Construction, he joined the Indiana Kentucky Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters Local 615 as a third year apprentice. As a Journeyman, he was welcomed into the Davidson Excavating family, where he worked for the remainder of his years. He loved working with his hands, hunting, watching the Cubs, going to the gun range with his son, and being a “band dad” with the Western High School Marching Band. He never passed up a good garage sale. He was a very giving man, who was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who may have needed it.
Along with his wife of 19 years, Mark is survived by his son, Carter Craig; his parents; brother, Matt (Kristen) Craig; aunts, Judy (Mark) Zook, Susan (Tammy Russell) Ray, Shelly Miller; uncle, Kenneth Craig; nieces, Grace and Peyton Craig, Julia Batchelor; nephew, Brayden Batchelor; father and mother-in-law, James and Lisa Liston; sister-in-law, Katelyn (Joe) Batchelor; grandmother-in-law, Louise Ray; his best friend, Jake Kinney, as well as family friend, Larry Humes; several cousins, and his dog, Collie.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond K. and Phyllis Craig, Gerald “Jerry” and Ethel Hurley; grandfather-in-law, Lawrence “Joe” Ray; cousins Kurt Craig and Edward Williams; and Uncle Jeff Ray.
Visitation will be held, Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 5-8pm, and Sunday, August 8 from 1pm until the time of the service at 2pm at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Memorial contributions may be made to his son, Carter Craig’s college fund. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
