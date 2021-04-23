Mark A Budd

Mark Allen Budd, 63, passed away on April 21, 2021. He was born on March 24, 1958 to the late Thomas and Esther Budd. He attended Kokomo High School, graduated in 1977, and went on to marry Paula Thieke on November 30, 1985.
He worked for Reed Contracting for many years before retiring with the Kokomo Housing Authority.
He is survived by his wife, Paula (Thieke) Budd; a daughter, Santanna Hawkins (Jason O'Haver), of Kokomo; a son, Cody Allen Budd (Molly), of Kokomo; his step-father, Bronar Cook, of Frankfort; his step mom, Carolyn Budd, of Greentown; stepsister, Betty Little (Tom), of Greentown; his sister, Christina Goshern (Greg), of Tennessee; his brother, Steven Budd (Elvie) of Illinois; nine grandkids, Victoria Hawkins, Jayson Hawkins, Alexis Hawkins, Graiison Budd, Cayah Budd, Demi Budd, Cali Nunnally, Addison Wood, and Easton McCauley; along with several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, a sister, and a nephew.
In lieu of flowers, Mark would like donations to go to help his wife.