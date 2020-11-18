Marjorie L. (Myers) Whitacre

Marjorie L. Whitacre, 88, Logansport, passed away at 6:35 pm Friday, November 13, 2020, at McKinney Place in Logansport. She was born December 19, 1931, in Portland, Indiana, the daughter of the late Elza & Lorene (Stout) Myers. On August 26, 1950, at the West Walnut Street Church of Christ in Portland, she married Frederick Whitacre who preceded her in death on September 21, 2011.

Marjorie was a 1949 graduate of Portland High School. She attended the Cincinnati Bible Seminary and Morris Harvey College and also took classes at Kentucky Christian College. She was a wonderful minister’s wife and well respected mentor in the 11 churches of their 51 years of Ministry. She worked as Church Secretary as well as Sunday school teacher, youth group leader and led music for several of the churches and spoke, organized, and directed many Christian women’s retreats. She was a member of Walton Christian Church.

Marge cared and sacrificed deeply for her family. She felt the sacrifices were worth the cost for all her children were faithful to God. She always said, “I’m just so proud of all you kids and how you all love the Lord.”

She was devoted to prayer. She was known for her beautiful singing voice. Her love of music was illustrated through her gift of chalk art talents especially during many Revival services. Marge enjoyed the beauty of flowers, ceramic art, reading and spiritual as well as personal journaling. She used her beautiful artistic handwriting to send thousands of personalized cards and letters. Marge was a phenomenal cook and no one ever left her house without generous gifts of leftovers.

Marge is survived by her children: Susan (Junior) Little, Mt Juliet, TN; Mike (Peggy) Whitacre, Darlington, IN; Kathy (Mike – dec.) Girton, Cincinnati, OH; Ron (Diane) Whitacre, Piney Flats, TN; David (Kim) Whitacre, Springfield, OH; and Chris (Bill) Collins, Walton, IN; 20 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; Grandsons, Jonathan Blevins, Michael Little; son-in-law, Mike Girton; and 5 siblings.

Special thanks to the dedicated staff of McKinney Place Assisted Living and Elara Caring Hospice.

A family memorial service will be held at the Walton Christian Church, Friday November 20, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie’s memory to the Special Olympics of Ohio, the Missionary of your choice. Doing something special for a minister’s wife would be a great way of honoring Marge. Stout & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.