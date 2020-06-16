Marjorie K. Wolfe

Marjorie Kathleen Wolfe, 97, passed away on June 10, 2020 at Brownsburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 7, 1922 in Benton County; a daughter of the late William Thomas and Allida May (Hopwood) Daily.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Myers Mortuary, 1502 North Lebanon Street, Lebanon, Indiana 46052. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home in Lebanon. Interment will follow services at Plainview Cemetery in Colfax, Indiana.
Memorials may be directed to the Wesleyan World Missions. Full obituary and online condolences: myersmortuary.com