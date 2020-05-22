Marjorie F. (Ryder) Clougher

Marjorie Florence Clougher, 92, of Kokomo, went home to be with the Lord on May 20, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 23, 1928 to Charles and Gertrude Ryder. She was raised in a loving family with brothers, Robert and James and sisters, Dorothy, Gertrude and Marion.
She was married to Thomas A. Clougher on October 4, 1947. She was a loyal and faithful wife for 71 years until Tom passed away in 2018. Marjorie was the loving mother to five children: Marjorie Hudson (Frank), Carlisle, PA.; Kathleen Keller (Stanley), Kokomo, IN.; Barbara Carter (Roger), Warsaw, IN.; Thomas P. Clougher (Tami), Danville, CA.; Timothy Clougher (Gabbi), Bloomington, IN. She was proud of her 12 grandchildren: Bonnie and Mark Hudson; Benjamin Keller (Katie), Kristen (Keller) Vess (Ryan), and Jonathan Keller (Sophie); Deborah and Zachary Carter and Caleb Carter (Lindsey); Erica (Clougher) Ramirez (Adrian), and Joshua Clougher; Michael and Sean O’Brien.
She also had 10 great grandchildren: Andrew and Alex Hudson; Gideon and Ezra Keller; Elizabeth, Anastasia, and Matthew Vess: Evan and Marnie Ramirez; and Arlo Carter.
Marjorie trusted in Christ as her personal Savior while a child and endeavored to follow Him all the days of her life throughout the years and in the many places she lived, she was always actively involved in church. She taught Sunday School, helped in Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir, provided special music, attended Bible studies, and tried to be a blessing in the lives of her friends and neighbors.
A funeral service for family only will be held at Murray-Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston, IN. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, followed by burial at Marion National Cemetery. A memorial service is planned for a later date.
