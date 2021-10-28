Marjorie Ellen Newport, 93, Russiaville, passed away 6:58 pm Sunday October 24, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born in Howard County on November 21, 1927, the daughter of the late Roy and Cora (Irick) Norris. On May 25, 1947, she married Paul V. Newport, and he preceded her in death on June 4, 2006.
Marjorie was a 1946 graduate of Kokomo High School. She was a full-time mom and homemaker who cared for her husband, raised her family, and kept the house in order. Her hobbies included reading, gardening, and planting flowers. She loved cooking for family and writing letters to her pen pals. Marjorie was a member of Christian Heritage Church.
She is survived by her children Rosanna Newport Harbin, Peru, Paul Newport, Kokomo, Steve Newport, Peru; grandchildren, Amanda Newport, Lindsay Papagiannis, Jennifer (Darrell) Monroe, Holly Harbin, Tammy (Rev. Jeremy) Baines; great-grandchildren, Brandon Newport, Sophie Baines, Noah Monroe, Jaidin Monroe.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Cora Norris; husband, Paul V. Newport; son, Paul D. Newport; and brother, Orvil Leroy Norris Jr.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am to 1 pm Friday October 29, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Russiaville, IN 46979. Funeral service will begin at 1 pm on Friday at the funeral home, with Pastor Devan Cole officiating. Private entombment will take place in Sunset Memory Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marjorie’s memory to Christian Heritage Church, 3007 East Carter Street, Kokomo, IN 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.