Marjorie E. (Kelley) Hendricks

Marjorie E. Hendricks, 91, Kokomo, went home to be with her Lord and family in Heaven at 11:50 pm, Monday, February 22, 2021, from Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born December 6, 1929, in Howard County, Indiana, the daughter of the late John & Ethel (Freeland) Kelley. On July 17, 1948, she married Orval “Bud” Edwards who preceded her in death in June of 1967. She then married Jack Hendricks on April 9, 1982 and he also preceded her in death on January 26, 1999.
Marjorie worked for Delco Electronics from 1947 until her retirement in 1982 after 35 years of service and was a member of UAW Local #292. She was a member of Fairfield Christian Church since she was 12.
Marjorie was very giving and loving and she cherished her time with family. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling and square dancing with the Single Circulators.
Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Sherry (Randall) Denison, Kokomo; grandsons, Brandon (Bethany) Denison and Craig Denison; brother, Gary (Sharon) Kelley, Hemlock; sister, Shirley Martin, all of Kokomo, along with several nieces and nephews.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; 5 brothers, Loren Kelley, Donald Kelley, Howard Kelley, Robert Kelley and Richard Kelley; and 4 sisters, Oleta Thomas, Wilma Phillabaum, Leona Atkinson and Marlene Rude. There has been a great reunion for her and her loved ones as they came together in the arms of their Savior. What a day of rejoicing it has been.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Private funeral service will be held with Pastor Lynn Coleman officiating. The service will be available to watch via webcast. A link will be available at the bottom of her obituary page at www.shirleyandstout.com beginning at 2 pm Saturday, February 27, 2021. Private burial will be held in Albright Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie’s memory to Fairfield Christian Church. Messages of condolence may be made online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Marjorie E. (Kelley) Hendricks' family, please visit our floral store.