Marjorie A. (Young) Robinson

Marjorie A. Robinson, 92, Kokomo, went into the loving arms of Jesus at 3:20 am Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Kokomo. She was born November 25, 1927, in Jackman, Maine, the daughter of the late Harry Clifford Young & Edith (Fisher) Githens. On January 21, 1949, in Kokomo, she married Donald E. Robinson who preceded her in death April 5, 2019.
Marjorie was a 1946 graduate of Kokomo High School and attended business college. She was a great cook, known for her pies and candy and enjoyed entertaining, especially for the holidays. Marjorie will be remembered as a caregiver and served as church treasurer and greeter for First Church of the Nazarene where she and her husband were members for many years.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Debra (John) Smith, Bruce (Elizabeth) Robinson, and Barbara (Brian) Adams; grandchildren, Brent (Lyndsi) Smith, Laura (David) McNeely, Bradley (Abagail) Smith, Cameron (Melissa) Smith, Bethany Robinson (Dr. Ryan Jay), Matthew (Brooke) Robinson, Joel (Kelly) Robinson, Aaron (Tiffany) Adams and Nicholas Adams; great-grandchildren, Kalli Smith, Rylee Smith, Warrick Robinson, Tynnley Robinson, Paisley Robinson, Kynndall Robinson, Iris Robinson, Ike Robinson, Ivy Robinson, Griffin Adams, Addison Smith, and Josalyn McNeely.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband of more than 70 years, Donald; and brothers, Robert and Donald Young.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to The Wellington, Golden Living Center, and Kindred Hospice staff for their loving care of Marjorie.
Funeral service will be held at Noon Monday, October 5, 2020, at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington Street, Kokomo with Pastor Tim Gates officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 am until time of service on Monday at the church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie’s name to First Church of the Nazarene. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
