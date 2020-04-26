Marion J. Eller, 87, Kokomo, passed away at 4:19 pm Friday, April 24, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Hospital-Kokomo. She was born October 12, 1932, to Jacob and Mae (Swaim) Rieger, in Watseka, IL. On June 16, 1963, she married Richard “Dick” Eller in Kentland, who preceded her in death on August 2, 2009.
Marion was a 1950 graduate of AJ Kentland High School. She graduated from Indiana State University in 1954 obtaining her Bachelor’s degree. She graduated from Colorado University where she received her Master’s degree in Education. She spent 9 years as a teacher at Rochester High School and retired from Northwestern High School in 1996 after 32 years of service. Marion was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church, Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority at Indiana State, a Delta Kappa Gamma member of the Women’s Teachers Sorority, and enjoyed raising sheep.
Marion is survived by her sons, Michael Charles (Cindy) Eller, and Richard Wayne Eller; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her husband Dick, Marion was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Harold Rieger.
Friends are invited to attend the service via a webcast. The webcast will be available at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, and for 90 days after. You may use the link at the bottom of her obituary page at www.stoutandson.com to view the service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in South Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Marion’s memory to the Marion J. and Richard L. Eller Scholarship, 215 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo, IN 46901, the Nature Conservancy, or the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marion J. Eller, please visit our floral store.