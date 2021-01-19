Marion Frances (Morrison) Helms departed this earthly world to be with her Lord on January 16, 2021 at Waterford Place Health Campus. She was born March 19, 1926, the daughter of Howard and Madeline Morrison, deceased. She graduated from Kokomo High School in 1944 and worked at Delco Electronics Division until 1951. Marion married her beloved husband, Lt. Col. Howard F. Helms, on November 27, 1948. She joined her husband for a colorful career as an Army service wife, which included numerous statewide and overseas assignments. After leaving the service in 1970, they lived in Kokomo until retiring to Rainbow Springs, FL in 1990. Marion and Howard returned to Kokomo to be close to family in 2002. Marion was a loving and generous wife, mother, sister, and aunt. Her favorite pastime was to shop and lunch with her family and friends.
The marriage was blessed with a daughter, Karla (Helms) Dain, and son-in-law Danny Dain, Kokomo, who survive, as well as two deceased sons, Jeffery Scott Helms and Howard Brent Helms.
Additional family members include: her niece, Diane Gamble (Fishers), who was like a second daughter to her in her final years; and other nieces and nephews.
Marion Helms was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Jeffrey Scott and H. Brent Helms; two sisters, Joan Kellar and Norma Meranda; and one brother, Leon Morrison.
The family would like to thank the staff at Waterford Place Health Campus for their kind, compassionate care given to Marion during the last years of her life. We also would like to thank Dr. Melanie Bozard for her devoted care to Marion during her years living in Kokomo.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service for family members will be conducted at Ellers Mortuary, Webster Street Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo, which will be streamed live on Ellers Mortuary’s Facebook Page beginning at 1:25pm Frida January 22, 2021 with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Marion will be buried in a private ceremony at Sunset Memory Garden following the service.
Floral arrangements are discouraged. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Kokomo Humane Society. Ellers Mortuary, is helping with the arrangements.