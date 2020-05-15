Marion C. Pullen, 79, of Walton, went home to be with the Lord at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, May 13th at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born May 23, 1940 in Kokomo to the late Arthur and Beulah (Langston) Pullen. Marion married Janet Klepfer on August 14, 1958 at the Center United Methodist Church near Young America and she survives.
Marion was a lifelong farmer and entrepreneur. He owned and operated Pullens’ Pools for many years in the Walton area and also worked as an excavator. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Galveston. He enjoyed woodworking, spending time with his children and grandchildren, wintering in Florida and golf. Marion enjoyed talking with people and he never met a stranger. He served his country in the United States Army Reserves.
Surviving family include his wife Janet, and children, Gloria Dawn Pitner, Rob (Mariellen) Pullen, Melissa (Bryan) Stewart and Marsha Dollar-Hendrix and husband Paul. Surviving grandchildren include, Jacob (Rachel) Pitner, Valri Creviston (Tony Crill), Alyssa (Trent) Horner, Galen Pitner, Kadee (Ian) Klafka, Brynn (Marissa) Stewart, Drew Pullen, Claire Pullen (Jake McCormick) and Kirsten (Taylor) Stock. Also surviving are his great grandchildren, Laila and Silas Creviston, Samuel and Finlee Horner, Parker Klafka and two more great grandchildren on the way. He also has one sister surviving, Treva (Bob) Hines of Kansas. He is preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Jeff Dollar.
Due to the COVID19 epidemic, private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 19th at the Galveston Cemetery with Pastor Sean Cooper officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to the First Baptist Church of Galveston, 207 S. Sycamore St., Galveston, IN 46932. Murray Weaver Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please remember to share a memory, or leave a message of encouragement to the family at www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
