Marion A. Stapleton, 88 of Kokomo, passed away at home with his wife by his side on Tuesday, September, 15, 2020. He was born to the late Clifford Stapleton and Cora (Reynolds) Stapleton on November 5, 1931 in Lee County, Virginia. Marion married Mary Morrisett on March 5, 1966. They shared 54 wonderful years together.
Marion spent 17 and a half years in the Armed Forces. Afterwards, he studied jewelry making, and he even taught it. He loved his family and his God.
Surviving Marion is his wife Mary, daughter Monica L. (Pete) Moon, granddaughter Bonnie E. Taylor, four great grandchildren, his brothers Dalmas, Denny, and David, sisters Joyce Bond, Sue Stapleton, and Lou (Garland) Shelton, and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents and brothers Kenneth and Johnny.
A time of visitation will take place at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 10am to 12pm. Military Honors will be presented at Albright cemetery following the visitation, by the Kokomo VFW Post 1152 and the United States Army.