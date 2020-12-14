Marine Richardson, 89 of Kokomo, passed on to her Heavenly home at Wellbrooke of Kokomo on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1931 in Somerset, KY to the late Veller Randolph and Vada (Eads) Randolph. She married Duane Richardson on May 26, 1952. He passed away at home on November 15, 2019.
Marine retired from Delco after 30 years. Marine was a member of the Red Hat Society. She took basket weaving classes and enjoyed making them for friends and family. Marine was always there for her family and was a good ear to talk to. She also played in a card club for many years.
Surviving Marine is her son Mark Richardson (Hazel), granddaughter Tasha Rector (Steve), great grandchildren Natalie and Nolan, and sister Meladene Williams.
Preceding her in death is her son Mark's twin brother Michael Richardson and sister Mary Begley.
A private service for the family was held for Marine on Friday December 11, 2020 at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center with Pastor Kenny Cole officiating. She was buried at Crown Point cemetery.
If you wish to leave a donation in her memory, please do so towards St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.