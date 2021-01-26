Marilyn Sue Vote, 82, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on January 24, 2021. She was born on January 24, 1939 in Camden, IN the daughter of George L. and Irene K. (Dubes) Martin. On October 20, 1963 in Logansport, IN she married David C. Vote who preceded her in death.
Marilyn loved spending time with her family. She was an avid bowler, euchre player and IU basketball fan. Marilyn enjoyed crafts and traveling. She was a member of the Eagles and the VFW Auxiliary. Marilyn drove a school bus for several years with Taylor Schools.
Surviving relatives include two sons and a daughter, John D. Vote (Tami) of Harrisburg, NC; Janet S. Bentzler (Rickey) of Huntsville, AL; Jerry L. Vote (Christina) of Monon, IN; grandchildren, Kristen Wright (Tanner); Courtney Ali (David); Brooke Graham (Michael); Austin Vote; Trey Isom; Natalie Vote; Trinity Isom; Elijah Vote; three great grandchildren; sisters, Betty Johnson of Hot Springs, AR; Georgianne Kelley of Monticello, IN; brother, Joe Martin of Flora, IN and special friend, Rick Ringle of Kokomo, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Private services will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, Indiana 46902. Entombment will be at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery Kokomo, Indiana. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.