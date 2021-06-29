Marilyn Sue Stilwell

Marilyn S. Stilwell, 81, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, at 11:58pm on June 26, 2021. She was born October 15, 1939 in Saratoga, Indiana to J. Willard and Margaret (Roby) Johnson. On April 20, 1957 she married Samuel T. Stilwell.
Marilyn graduated from Saratoga High School in 1957. Over the years she held a number of jobs including babysitter and performer of singing telegrams. She had many hobbies including camping, gardening, crocheting, building puzzles, playing cards and board games. She enjoyed dancing and listening to music, especially when her son was playing. She was a lover of animals, particularly of dogs. She was happy when surrounded by family and friends with a home cooked meal or around a campfire.
Marilyn is survived by her brothers Tom and Richard (Susan) Johnson; daughters Sandy (Rick) Kadlec, Sherry (Jedd) Carey, and Susie (Bill) Abresch; grandchildren Elizabeth Stilwell, Jonathan (Shannon) and Robert (Britney) Kadlec, Sarah (Matt) Hodgin, Zach Carey, Kristen (Brian) Rodrey, Brianna (David) York, Thomas (Miesha) Abresch, and Hunter Cain. She also had 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, sister Elinor Kindred, and son, Samuel R. Stilwell.
Funeral services for Marilyn will be Saturday July 3, 2021 1:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street with visitation from11:00am until time of service. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kokomo Humane Society in Marilyn's memory.