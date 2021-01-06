Marilyn Margaret Crank

Marilyn M. Crank, 90, of Kokomo passed away on January 3 , 2021.
Marilyn Eva Margaret Little was born September 28 1930 in North Kansas City, MO, the youngest of four daughters, to Paul and Freda (Rewoldt) Little. She graduated from North Kansas City High School. In 1949 Marilyn married her high school sweetheart Raymond G. Crank. Ray passed away in 2004. Her sisters Laura Kelly, M. Pauline Vincent, and Verda Vogel also preceded her in death.
Marilyn is survived by three children; Ramona (Paul) Buck of Livonia, MI, Scott Crank of Kokomo, and Tim Crank of Kokomo, three grandchildren; Jessica (Daniel) Westendorf, Thomas Buck, and Kayla Crank, four great grandchildren; Aubrey and Oliver Westendorf, Karmen Crank and Brielle Holmes, and several nieces and nephews.
In her early adult life Marilyn and family lived in Gladstone, MO where she enjoyed spending time with extended family: Mom, Ray's parents and his sisters, her sister Verda and all of their families. A favorite vacation spot was The Lake of the Ozarks. Marilyn also enjoyed party bridge, bowling, and piano songfests with relatives.
In 1971 Marilyn and her family moved to Kokomo, IN. Shortly after her arrival to Indiana, she discovered Duplicate Bridge, and became a Life Master. Marilyn enjoyed playing Bridge for many years in Kokomo at clubs, tournaments, and the Senior Center. She also enjoyed word games, puzzles, crafts, and Facebook. An avid sports fan, especially football and basketball, Marilyn enjoyed picking which team would win the games. She loved Sunday afternoons when her family visited regularly to have dinner and watch sports. Marilyn was a lifelong Lutheran and a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Services for Marilyn will be private for the family at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11am. Burial will follow at Albright cemetery. You may view the service on Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center's FB page.