Marilyn Louise (Bontrager) Mast

In our dear mother’s own words “Just over in the joy land - what a day that will be when my Jesus I shall see.” Marilyn Louise Mast, 89, Greentown, passed away 1:10 a.m. Sunday, March 7 at Community Howard Regional Hospital, Kokomo. She was born in Howard County to Perry Bontrager and Emma (Miller) Bontrager on February 23, 1932. She married Leonard Mast on August 20, 1949, and he preceded her death on October 20, 2020 after 71 years of marriage.
Marilyn had worked at Delco Electronics from 1963 until 1993. She was a member of the Howard- Miami Mennonite Church. She enjoyed gardening with her flowers, Journaling, cooking and traveling. Wintering in Florida and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Brad (Donna) Mast, Kevin (LeeAnn) Mast, Brian (Jane) Mast and Myra (Hans) Meissnest; grandchildren “her darlings”, Ehrin (Chris) Howe, Shawna Mast, Cari (Greg) Nicholson, Jason (Jill) Mast, Erick (Diane) Mast, Aubrey (Tim) White, Alan (Brooke) Mast, Kirsten Meissnest, Madison Meissnest and Zane Meissnest. Great Grandchildren, Jacob Mast, Addison Mast, Mylee Granson, Elaina Mast, Blaine (Brittany) Hizer, Seth Anderson, Grace, Owen and Seth Howe, and Elli and Grady Nicholson. Great-great grandchildren, Aspynn and Casynn. Siblings, Lonita Williams, Judy Blackledge and Larry Bontrager. Sister-in-law, Mary Markos.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Lana Mast; siblings, Richard Bontrager and mother and father-in-law, Elijah and Ella Mast.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday March 12 at the Howard Miami Mennonite Church, Howard County coordinates, 600 North 700 East Kokomo, Miami County coordinates 400 East 1400 South, with Pastor Lee Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Mast - Hensler Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the church before the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Howard-Miami Mennonite Church or the Mennonite Central Committee in Marilyn’s memory.
Hasler-Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com. Mask are required during visitation and funeral services.
A special thank you to Century Fields assisted living facility and Community Health Network.
