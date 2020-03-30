Marilyn Lou Foland, 88 from Greentown, peacefully passed away on March 28, 2020 at Golden Living in Kokomo. She was born in Howard County on August 14, 1931 to Paul Petty & Geneva (Kingseed) Wolff.
Marilyn graduated from Greentown High School in 1950. She worked for Shell Oil before getting married to Forest “Lefty” Foland on October 13, 1956. She was a homemaker most of her life. For a short period of time, she worked in the school cafeteria in the late 60’s. She was active in Eastern Star and the Women’s Shrine Guild where she was president in 1997. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, quilting and spending her winters in Florida. She also enjoyed playing cards with her grandchildren when they were younger and going to their sporting and band events.
She is survived by her son, Bruce (Debbie) Foland, of Greentown; daughter, Brenda (Jerry) Heady, of Kokomo; grandchildren, Adam (Tammy) Heady, of Kokomo, Kevin Foland, of Muncie, Abby (Jason) Bauer, of Michigan City, and Michael (Caitlin) Foland, of Greentown; great-grandchildren, Schuyla Sharp, Garrett Heady, Dylan Foland, Trevor Foland, Alice Bauer, and Emmit Bauer and sister, Linda Keeton, of Warsaw, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother-in-law, Larry Keeton.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Memory Care Staff at Golden Living. Their compassion and caregiving were outstanding while mom was at their facility during her final time on this earth.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Shriner’s Crippled Children’s Hospital.
There will be a private family service at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home in Greentown. Burial will follow immediately at Greenlawn Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
