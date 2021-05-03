Marilyn K. Sink, 75 of Indianapolis died Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Altenheim Community in Indianapolis. She was born in San Francisco, California on October 14, 1945 to Alan Monte and Helen Henrietta (Hansen) Olmsted. She met the love of her life Steven L. Sink in art school and they were later married on November 11, 1967. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2011.
Marilyn was a homemaker and enjoyed outdoor activities. She was a very happy person, often dancing and singing throughout the day. Many would describe her as caring and compassionate, offering a hand to anyone in need. She was a member of the Heather Hills Baptist Church in Indianapolis.
Survivors include one son, Shawn Sink and wife Michele of Indianapolis, a granddaughter Kaylee Sink and a brother, Roland Olmsted.
No services are planned. A family led committal will occur at Fairview Cemetery on Tuesday May 4 at 11:00 a.m. The public is invited.
Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at: JDRF, PO BOX 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920 or www.jdrf.org (click "donate" in upper corner of the screen).
Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to assist the Sink family in their time of need.