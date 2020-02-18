Marilyn Joan Bagley, 87, of Kokomo, IN went to go see Jesus on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 5:30 PM. She was born on November 15, 1932 the daughter of Glen and Sylvia (McCain) Isaacs.
Marilyn enjoyed collecting butterflies and angels. She loved spending time with all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a charter member of the New Life Assembly of God church. She graduated from Kokomo High School in 1951. She worked as a telephone operator at Indiana Bell for thirty years and five years as a secretary for the cable construction staff. She would have her family over every other Sunday for lunch as she enjoyed cooking a good roast and serving ice tea. Marilyn loved watching the Hallmark channel and Gaither videos.
Surviving relatives include daughter, Cheryl Moore of Lafayette, IN; three grandchildren, Michael Douglas Bray Foster of Washington, D.C.; Brandi LeeAnn Foster of Inverness, FL; Caleb Isaac Foster (Shelby) of Peru, IN; three great grandchildren, Donovan Foster; Athena Gracia; Alex Small, three sisters, Wilda Miller of Portage, MI; Betty Garner of Kokomo, IN; Phyllis Miller (Maynard) of Mendon, MI; brother, Michael Isaacs of Kokomo, IN; sister-in-laws, Lois Isaacs of Russiaville, IN; Cheri Isaacs of Hemlock, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Franklin Isaacs; three newphews, Steve Garner; Jeff Isaacs and Greg Garner.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at New Life Assembly of God, 1803 E. Vaile Ave, Kokomo, IN 46901. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery in Kokomo, IN. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Thursday at the New Life Assembly of God. The family invites those attending the service to join them for a meal at the church after the graveside service. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com