Marilyn Jean (Johnson) Smith

Marilyn Jean Smith, 81, Kokomo, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Community Howard Hospital. She was born in Young America on August 31, 1940 to William Argil and Marjorie Ruth (Zook) Johnson. She married her first husband, Robert McKibben on June 8, 1958. He preceded her in death on January 20, 1994. She later married Billy Smith on July 26, 1998. He preceded her in death on November 1, 2019.
Marilyn was a 1958 graduate of Young America High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for McKibben Construction. She then worked as a Dialysis Tech and then as a receptionist for Sycamore Village. She was a member of the Pythian Sisters and the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed quilting and was an avid reader. But most of all she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Lisa McKibben; grandchildren, Deanna (Shawn) Durham and Jeremiah (Breanna) Foust; siblings, William (Brenda) Johnson and Darlene Strasser; grandchildren, Shawnathon, Brennon, Kaiden, Maeli, Xavier, and Audrey; and a great grandchild, Lakelan.
Along with her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Deanna Jo McKibben; son, Robert McKibben, Jr.; and a sister, Carolyn Humphries.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 1-3pm at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd. Funeral services will be held at 11am, Monday, October 11, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Kokomo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
