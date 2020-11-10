Marilyn Jane Suhre, 70, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, of Forest, passed away at 3:32 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born December 7, 1949, in Clinton County, to Arthur P. and Alma B. (Spear) Allen. On June 22, 1968, she married Roger Suhre at the Woodside Christian Church in Frankfort, Indiana. Together, they made memories traveling, golf carting, spending time with friends and raising their two children, Roger and Jessica.
Marilyn graduated from Frankfort High School in 1968 and was a farmer until her retirement. Post-retirement, she enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, bird watching, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was also a member of the Crocheting Club and the Forest Golf Cart Club.
In addition to her husband Roger, she is survived by her daughter, Jessica Suhre (Phil Hurst); daughter-in-law, Carolyn Suhre; grandchildren, Madison, Bailey, and Grace; and siblings, Arthur Allen, Jr. and Sandra Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Roger.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Dr. Lauren Fogt officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
