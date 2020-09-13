Marilyn J. Padfield, 87, Kokomo passed away with her family by her side on September 11, 2020. She was born December 2, 1932 in Kokomo to Jesse Marion Kelly & Ruth (Helton) Kelly, She is survived by her husband Fred Padfield, daughters; Rhonda (Toby) Reynolds of Tipton, Kelly Reed of Kokomo and Andrea (Mark) Wallace of Rochester, step daughters; Nancy Kloenne, Chrystal Ayers and Cindy Carie, grandchildren; Heather (Craig) Holman and Heath (Angie) Reynolds, great grandchildren; Toby, Aaron, Maggie, Lorna Holman, Hunter, Blake, Kennedy Reynolds, Siblings; Shirley (Guy) Green, Max (Sallie) Kelly and brother in law Russell Kelly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands F.R. Wilson & Grady F. Rogers and sister Joan Kelly.
Marilyn graduated from Western High School in 1951 and retired from Delco after 30 years. She was a member of First Christian Church and UAW 292. She had a Green Thumb, loved beautiful flowers and Butter Pecan Ice Cream. She was an avid bird watcher especially Humming Birds. She spent her winters in Port Charlotte FL. and had lots and lots of shoes. She was a great cook and her specialties were chicken & noodles, apple dumplings and turtle brownies.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday September 16, 2:00pm at Ellers Mortuary 3400 S. Webster St. Kokomo with Visitation from 12:00pm until time of service. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery.
Pastors Lynn Coleman & Keith Cramer will be officiating.
Contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E. 91st St. #100 Indianapolis, IN 46240
You can find Marilyn’s obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com where you can order flowers and leave the family a message.