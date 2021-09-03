Marilyn F. Morgan, 95, of Kokomo, went to be with "the guys" on September 2, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born on January 29, 1926 to Errett and Bernice Nutt. She married Jack Morgan on July 13, 1942. He passed away on August 22, 1988.
Marilyn worked for Hooks Drug Store and then went on to work for Delco until her retirement. She cherished spending time with family and enjoyed shopping for a great bargain, fishing, and traveling.
Survivors include son; Jack "Butch" (Sharon) Morgan; grandchildren, Jennifer Shaw (Jeremy), Brian Morgan, Mike Haynes (EJ), and Todd Fivecoate (Heather); and seven great-grandchildren. "Poppy" had a unique way of connecting with all of her grandchildren that always showed us she thought of us.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marlene Meeks; her daughters, Vickie Haynes and Candy Gaby; and grandson Troy Fivecoate.
Funeral services will be at 1 pm on Wednesday, Sept 8, 2021 at Ellers Mortuary on Webster St. with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11 am until the start of the funeral services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Crown Point Cemetery..."I will always miss you"