Marietta "Charlene" (Harner) Evans

Marietta “Charlene” Evans, 82, Kokomo, passed away at 5:10 am on Wednesday October 20, 2021, at her home. She was born on February 22, 1939, in Kokomo, to the late Ernie and Myrtle (Roberts) Harner.
Charlene worked for Evans Roofing as their secretary and bookkeeper and retired after 25 years of service. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and helping people find their lost dogs.
Charlene is survived by her children, Doyle (Robin) Dowler, Teresa Dowler, and Mitchell (Ruth) Dowler; grandchildren, Tara Lewis, Amanda Huddleston, Candice Hunnitcutt, Michelle Dowler, Mitchell Wyant, James Dowler, Venus Cauble, Ivan Caine, Jimmy Piercy, and Veronica Dukes; stepchildren, Joe and Donna Evans; and multiple great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Evans; her parents, Ernie and Myrtle; children, DeeAnna Evans and Sherry McKinney; grandchild, Lisa Dowler; brothers, Roland and Darvel Harner.
A funeral service will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday October 26, 2021, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Chaplin Brian Daehn officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1 pm to 3 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.