Marieta Ellen (Smith) Wimmer

Marieta Ellen Wimmer, 95, Greentown, passed away at 6:50 am Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at her home. She was born January 28, 1926, in Howard County, the daughter of the late W. Everett Smith & Edna (Ellis) Smith. On January 6, 1945, in Howard County, she married Walter G. Wimmer and they celebrated 65 years together. Walter preceded her in death on February 6, 2011.
Marieta was a 1944 graduate of Union Township School. She worked in the cafeteria for Union Elementary School and Eastern High School. She was a member of Jerome Christian Church and the Union Township Home Economics Club. Marieta enjoyed bowling, Euchre and crocheting.
Marieta had traveled to every state in the continental U.S., along with Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Canada and Mexico. She and Walter enjoyed riding a motorcycle for 20 years, going to Lake Webster, hosting family dinners and spending time with her family.
Marieta is survived by her children, Linda Kay George of Greentown, Nancy Jean (J.D.) Cantwell of Attica and Randy Joe (MaryKay) Wimmer of Greentown; grandchildren, Michelle (Bob) Atkinson, Kelli (Ken) Austin, Vanessa (Ian) Hancock, Amanda (Jacob) Hanthorne, Carly Wimmer and Ally Wimmer; 12 great-grandchildren, 4 step-great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and 2 step-great-great-grandchildren.
Marieta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; Son, Gary Allen Wimmer; brothers, Edwin Smith and Max E. Smith; brother-in-law, Charles Wimmer; and sisters-in-law, Halcie Wimmer and Judy Smith.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Regina Bontrager, Lena Schrock, Samantha Schrock, Grace Bagwell, Lizzie Felker and Jessica Shackelford as well as Guardian Angel Hospice nurses and caregivers.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Jerome Christian Church, 9535 E. 100 S., Greentown, with Pastor David Stokes officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Monday and one hour prior to service Tuesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Marieta’s memory to Jerome Christian Church Building Fund or Guardian Angel Hospice Foundation. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
