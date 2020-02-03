Mariann Elizabeth (Kees) Shayne

Mariann Elizabeth Shayne, 66, Kokomo, was promoted to Glory to be with her Heavenly Father, January 29, 2020, at her home. She was born June 5, 1953, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Albert & Rosemary (Hucker) Kees. On April 1, 1978, in Cincinnati, she married Barney Shayne, and he survives.
Mariann was a 1971 graduate of McNicholas High School. She graduated in 1975 from the University of Cincinnati where she received her Bachelors of Science, majoring in Biology, and Chemistry. Mariann served her internship in Medical Technology at Bethesda Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was employed with Ivy Tech Community College as a professor for 6 years. Mariann also worked for St. Joseph Hospital as a Medical Technologist. She was a member, deaconess, and elder’s wife for Christian Life Fellowship Church. Mariann collected bird ceramics and was an avid bird watcher. She homeschooled her two sons from K thru 12th grade and was a world class wife and mother.
Along with her husband Barney, Mariann is survived by her sons, Ryan Shayne, and Nathan (Brittany) Shayne; grandchildren, Emiliann Shayne, and Wyatt Shayne; brothers, Mike (Judy) Kees, David Kees, Doug (Sandy) Kees, and Steve (Lori) Kees.
Mariann was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Christian Life Fellowship Church, 1009 Holiday Dr., Greentown, with Pastor Gary Hoover officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-8 pm Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mariann’s memory to Christian Life Fellowship Church or to Gideons International – Kokomo Camp, PO Box 178, Kokomo, IN, 46903-0178. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
