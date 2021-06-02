Marian L. Victor, 96, of Kokomo, passed away at 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. She was born January 10, 1925, in Veedersburg, Indiana, to Vance and Dorothy (Youngblood) Snyder. On December 23, 1946, she married Martin L. Smith, and he preceded her in death on July 9, 1985. On June 24, 1994, she married Bill E. Victor, and he preceded her in death on February 24, 2001.
Marian graduated from Veedersburg High School in 1943 and went on to graduate from Indiana State University in 1946 with a bachelor’s degree in business education and a minor in music. She worked as a teacher at Haworth High School from 1967 to 1982 and also taught night school for Kokomo Center Schools. Marian enjoyed playing piano, gardening, travelling, golfing, bowling, and sports, especially baseball and football. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, PEO Chapter B.U., and several study groups including a book club.
Survivors include her son, Michael A. (Judy) Smith, Kokomo; daughter-in-law, Sharon Smith; grandchildren, Joshua Smith, Nathan (Stephanie) Smith, Corbett (Camille) Smith, Katherine (Jake) Aeschliman, Leigh (Brian) Carpenter, and Alika (Brett) Atmiller; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by two sons, Dan R. Smith and Christopher B. Smith, and a daughter-in-law, Sue Smith.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Rd., Kokomo. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marian’s memory to Grace United Methodist Church219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo, IN, 46901. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Kokomo.
