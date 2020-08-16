Marian June Davis, 89, of Kokomo, passed away at 9:32 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born June 1, 1931, in Plankinton, South Dakota, to James and Cloris (Liston) Jacobson. Marian married Elmer Fischer, in 1948, and he preceded her in death in 1979. On September 14, 1985, she married Robert “Bob” Davis, at the Burlington United Methodist Church, and he survives.
Marian attended Mount Vernon High School. She worked as a receiving clerk at Sears for 14 years and had also worked for Wagoner Medical Center and as a home health caregiver. Marian was a seamstress and enjoyed sewing. She was also a great cook, housekeeper and loving wife. She taught Sunday School at Bible Baptist Church and attended Burlington Church of Christ.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her grandchildren, Ryan (Camie) Fischer, Adam (Christina) Fischer and Natalie (Pat) Grecu; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Jaelyn, Grayson and Ellie Fischer; sister, Norma Fristad; and sister-in-law, Helen Jacobson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gary Fischer; daughter, Avis Fischer; brothers, James and Milo Jacobson; brother-in-law, Mandus Fristad; and sister-in-law, Mary Jo Jacobson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington, with Pastor Dave Osborne officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made in Marian’s memory to the Burlington Church of Christ or the Burlington Food Pantry. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
To send flowers to Marian's family, please visit our floral store.