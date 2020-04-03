Mariah N Malott, 27, tragically passed away early Sunday morning on March 29. She was born on April 24, 1992 to Jeffrey Malott and Amy Quillen-Pumel in Kokomo. After graduating from Kokomo High School in 2010, Mariah studied at the Art Institute in Indianapolis.
Soon after, Mariah's life forever changed when she gave birth to her son, Bentley. For the last five years, Mariah worked hard at FCA in order to give Bentley a life full of love and care he deserved. Bentley was the center of her life. She enjoyed reading, music, fashion, and loved playing tennis and basketball.
Mariah is survived by her three year old son, Bentley; her parents, Jeffrey Malott and Amy Quillen-Pumel along with her step-father, Mark; her grandparents, Paul and Marilyn Malott, two sisters, Alyssa (Matt) Dicristo and Tara Malott; two step sisters, Brittney (TJ) Maxey, and Kelsey Pumel; a step brother, Brandon Pumel; five aunts, Jennie (Joe) Quillen-James, Kimberly (Pam) Quillen, Marla Pumel-Stacy, and Marsha (Dave) Hansen, and Julie Malott-Werner; a niece and nephew, Jionna and Cristiano, and several cousins.
Preceding Mariah in death are her grandparents, Bobby Dick Quillen and Lorrane (Carter) Quillen; a great grandmother, Mary Henning; Aunt Gayle (Quillen) Adams, and Uncle Dennis Quillen.
Due to COVID-19, a private family gathering will be held at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel on Sunday, April 5. In lieu of flowers, donations to assist with Mariah's arrangements and to establish a trust for Bentley can be made via the family's GoFundMe page, http://gf.me/u/xujxmu