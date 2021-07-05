Maria D. “Lolin” Birnell, 86, of Walton, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at her home in Walton. She was born February 8, 1935, in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico to Rafael and Delia (Rivera) Torres. She married Aaron “Dan” Birnell on September 1, 1956, in the Holy Trinity Church in Ponce, Puerto Rico and moved to Indiana.
Maria retired from Delco Electronics. She was a hardworking, generous, and fiercely independent. She enjoyed playing dominos, poker, euchre and pinochle with friends and family. She loved to cook and made the BEST fried chicken, snickerdoodles, and Puerto Rican cuisine. She enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, gardening and winemaking. Her happiest years were spent traveling the United States in an RV with her husband.
Surviving family include her children, Lory Birnell of Walton, Jennifer Hughes of Kokomo, Dan (Michelle) Birnell Jr., of Walton, Donny (Renae) Birnell of Colorado Springs, CO. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Justin Birnell, Brandon Topper, Jacob Birnell, Derek Birnell, Ryne Birnell, and Addison Birnell: and five great-grandchildren, Skyla Birnell, Emma Birnell, Dalton Birnell, Izabella Birnell, and Windilynn Birnell. She is also survived by siblings, Irving Torres, Nelson (Annie) Torres, Aglaee (Chente) Casiano, Hilda (Alex) Costas, Rafael (Gladys) Torres, Anibal (Gratiela) Torres, Roberto (Cruz) Torres, and Jorge (Miña) Torres, sisters-in-law Elsie Torres, Edna Birnell and Linda Birnell, numerous nieces and nephews, and special caregiver Michelle Solly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, daughter Linda Topper, brothers Ivan Torres and Jose Torres, and sister Rosita Morales, brothers and sister-in-law Bob Birnell, Leroy Birnell, Joan Appollonio, Jim Birnell, Porky Birnell.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston.
