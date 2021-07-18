Maria Del Jesus R. Gonzalez, 86 of Tipton died on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson. Maria lived several places during her life including McAllen, Texas and Naples, Florida. She was born on June 28, 1935 in McAllen, Texas to Jose and Gregoria Rodriguez. On February 16, 1952 she married Alvaro Gonzalez. The couple enjoyed 48 years of marriage together while raising a family. Alvaro preceded her in death on December 10, 2000.
Maria was a homemaker and a mother to seven beautiful children. She served as a translator for the Texas Migrant Council in Tipton and volunteered at Second Blessings in Tipton during her free time. She attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipton.
Maria is survived by her seven children, Alvaro Gonzalez, Jr. of Naples Florida, Toni Davis and husband Jerry of Naples Florida, Diana Moya of Dickinson, Texas, Graciano Gonzalez of Tipton, Mauricio Gonzalez and wife Carol of Tipton, Tina Fields of Jonesboro, Indiana, and A.J. Gonzalez of Florida. She was also blessed with many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Maria herself came from a large family and was preceded in death by her 15 siblings and a granddaughter, Cruz Moya.
A funeral for Maria will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Tipton. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Maria’s funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Maria’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, Pennsylvania, 18901.