Margret G. (Wood) Wilson, 99, of Young America, passed away at 12:08 a.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Bloom of Kokomo due to complications of Alzheimer’s. She was born August 30, 1920 in Howard County to the late Lester and Agnes (Kirkendall) Wood. She married Richard C. “Dick” Wilson on October 20, 1940. He preceded her in death July 6, 1995. They were married for 54 years at the time of Dick’s passing.
Margret graduated from Young America High School in 1938. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Young America. She enjoyed spending time with her family, participating in her church activities, cooking, crocheting, knitting club, painting china and attending Lewis Cass sporting and band events. She also enjoyed garage sales.
She is survived by her son, Richard C. “Court” (Vicki) Wilson of Galveston and daughter-in-law, Diana Wilson of Richlands, VA. Surviving grandchildren include, Billy D. (Michelle) Wilson, Chaffee, MO; Richard P. (Deborah) Wilson, Young America; Aleta Z. (Chad) Rodgers, Kokomo; Villita Rena (Steve) Howell, Kokomo; Oleta Natasha (Phillip Palma) Wilson, Laveen, AZ; Drema L. (Chris Hilbert) Casey, Young America; Melissa (Joe) Earls, Cedar Bluff, VA; Carl L. “Sugar” Wilson II, Young America; Marqueta N. Keith, Richlands, VA; Ollmay D. (Moe) Wolfe, Winamac; Courtney (Jennifer) Wilson; Amy Wilson and Jesse Wilson. Surviving great grandchildren include, Joshua (Jennifer) Wilson, Billy (Jessica) Wilson, Nikki (Andy) Wilson; Elizabeth Wilson, Janessa Wilson, Maryjo Wilson, Codey Wilson, Carly (Spenser) Forgey, Seth Lemaster, Ciara (Tanner) Garland, Cheyenne Dittmaier, Elijah Sharp, Allie Stevens, Aubrey Stevens, Bret Casey, Amber Casey, Moriah Casey, Michael Casey, Abigail Rossman, Cilas Wilson, Natalie Wilson, Carl Wilson III, Willow Wilson, Haden Wilson and Stella Wilson. She is also survived by several great great grandchildren. Margret was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard “Dick” Wilson, one son, Carl L. “Sug” Wilson, one grandson, Chris Wilson and one great great granddaughter, Imani Wilson. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Marvin “Bud” (Martha) Wood, Marvel “Squirt” Wood and sister Marilyn (Phillip) Wikle.
In keeping with Margret’s wishes, and for current safety precautions, private family services will be held at the Young America Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Young America Vol. Fire Dept or the First Baptist Church of Young America. The family would like to thank the staff at Bloom of Kokomo as well as all other friends and family who have helped with and given such excellent care of Margret during the last years of her life. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. Please leave a message of encouragement to Margret’s family atwww.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com. Cards for family members may be mailed to Murray-Weaver Funeral Home at 401 S. California, Galveston, IN 46932.
