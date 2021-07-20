Margie Nel (Rush) McCullough

Margie McCullough, age 76, of Sharpsville, graduated to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 17, 2021. She was born on October 16, 1944 to her parents, Reed & Lovie (Spears) Rush.
Margie graduated from Sharpsville High School in the Class of 1962. She married the love of her life, Buck McCullough on August 15, 1964. Margie worked 41 years at the same banking location. She was a dedicated employee through the years as the bank transitioned and changed hands. Citizens National Bank originally hired Margie, and after several years Citizens became Merchant National Bank. After the passing of several more years, Margie ended up retiring from PNC National Bank.
Margie was extremely committed to her family! She always took the time to make each of them feel loved and valued. She had an extremely giving spirit and never hesitated to put others needs ahead of her own. Margie very much enjoyed being active in her church. She not only cooked well for her own family, she also cooked for her church family. She could be counted on for desserts of any kind, especially her delicious pies! Margie’s family will greatly miss her amazing holiday pies, as well as her special Sunday dinners. In Margie’s spare time she could often be found enjoying her garden, and watching the beautiful hummingbirds that often visited. Margie has left her family with some amazing memories,(many of which include her great sense of humor), that will give each of them strength and courage for their journey ahead.
Those left to carry on Margie’s legacy of love are her Husband, Buck McCullough; Children, Darren (Dodee) McCullough, Jason McCullough; Grandchildren, Gavin McCullough, Gabi McCullough, Garrett McCullough, Amber McCullough, Justin McCullough; Brother, Leland Rush; Sister, Norma (Larry) Netherton; Brother In Law, Jim Breedlove; Many Nieces, Nephews & Cousins; as well as Beloved Boxers, Ari and Spike.
Margie was welcomed into Heaven by her Parents, Sister, Maryann Breedlove, and Sister In Law, Evelyn Rush.
A funeral service celebrating Margie’s life will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 12 noon at Jerome Christian Church, located at 9535 County Rd E 100 S. Greentown, IN, with Pastor David Stokes officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 10:00am to 12 noon at the church. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton, IN.
Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Margie with her family on her tribute wall. Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, Tipton, IN is honored to serve the McCullough family in their time of need.
