Margie Nel (Rush) McCullough

The Charles Koch Foundation donated nearly $12 million to Arizona State University (ASU), the nation's most innovative university, according to U.S. News & World Report. A press release from the Koch Foundation said that the grant money would be used to develop programs for "students to more effectively pursue their own individualized and self-defined learning goals." One sponsored initiative is a "stackable credential" system that would allow students – particularly low-income and working students – to accumulate industry-specific credentials and customize their higher-education experience.